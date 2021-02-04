Discarded cigarette starts fire in Roanoke neighborhood

Earlier this week, neighbors and Roanoke firefighters extinguished a yard fire caused by a discarded cigarette before the fire reached any homes.

The Roanoke Police Department shared some photos of the damage on social media to remind residents that not only is throwing a cigarette butt out of your car window illegal, it’s also dangerous.

“If you smoke, or even if you don’t, dispose of your trash properly,” the department said in a Facebook post. “Let’s work together to keep Roanoke safe and free of trash.”