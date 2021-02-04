Home
Southern Denton County Local News

Discarded cigarette starts fire in Roanoke neighborhood

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment
Post Ad – Top
A discarded cigarette butt caused a fire in a Roanoke neighborhood Monday, photo courtesy of the Roanoke Police Department

Earlier this week, neighbors and Roanoke firefighters extinguished a yard fire caused by a discarded cigarette before the fire reached any homes.

The Roanoke Police Department shared some photos of the damage on social media to remind residents that not only is throwing a cigarette butt out of your car window illegal, it’s also dangerous.

“If you smoke, or even if you don’t, dispose of your trash properly,” the department said in a Facebook post. “Let’s work together to keep Roanoke safe and free of trash.”

About The Author

Mark Smith

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related posts