From the Firehouse — February 2021

If you witnessed a cardiac arrest, would you know what to do? Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) – is an emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating and can double or triple chances of survival after cardiac arrest.

February is American Heart Month and is an ideal time to remind you to focus on your heart and practice or learn CPR techniques.

To celebrate American Heart Month, the Denton County ESD #1 is hosting a free CPR Kit Drive Thru Event on Saturday, February 6th from 9-11 a.m. at Station 513 on Copper Canyon Road. You are invited to drive through the fire bay and receive a CPR Anytime kit provided by the American Heart Association, which allows CPR to be learned at home. We encourage you to drive by and grab a kit! Kits are also available every day at each of our three fire stations in the community.

In December, the Denton County ESD #1 responded to 258 calls for service, with an average response time (dispatch to arrival) of 7:07 minutes.

We would also like to recognize the B Shifts from Engine 513, Engine 511, Medic 511, Bartonville Police Officer Lance Pendleton and good Samaritans Neil Conklin and Carrie Cannon for their life-saving actions in administering timely CPR and AED interventions in December.

For questions, please feel free to send me an email at [email protected]