Flower Mound High principal heads home from hospital

Flower Mound High School Principal Chad Russell returned home Wednesday after spending six weeks in three hospitals while fighting COVID-19 and recovering.

Russell was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus around Thanksgiving, and after about three weeks he was admitted to a local hospital with double pneumonia. He was on a ventilator for 12 days and transferred to an Oklahoma City hospital ICU, and has been slowly improving since after Christmas. He was most recently taken to a local rehabilitation hospital as he continued to recover.

Russell announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he is finally returning home.

“It has been quite the journey,” he said in the tweet. “Still road to travel to recovery. But today…..I go home. God is good!!!”

Blowing this joint today. 6 weeks of hospitals. 3 hospitals. 12 days on a ventilator. It has been quite the journey. Still road to travel to recovery. But today…..I go home. God is good!!! #ihatecovid pic.twitter.com/4VAuwNnElN — Chad Russell (@russellcw89) February 3, 2021

Russell was named principal of FMHS in April 2019. Before that, he was the principal of Lamar Middle School for a few years after spending 10 years as an assistant principal at FMHS.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family.