The Paradise Liquor store in Draper will close soon for remodeling.

The liquor store, located at 1217 FM 407, recently underwent a change in ownership, and the new owners want to remodel, said Nick Richardson, a store employee. The store will re-open after the remodeling, but no timeline is known at this time.

To help clear out inventory before the remodeling, the store put all merchandise 40% off. Most of the inventory has been sold.