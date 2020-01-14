Weir: Copper Canyon resident recalls the early days

Before I introduce the subject of this article, I’d like to give a very short history of my own experience since becoming a Texan. When my wife and I first arrived in Flower Mound in 1989 it was a mostly rural landscape, with large parcels of open land occupied by horses, cattle and bison. The development now known as Glenwick Estates on FM1171, about ¼ mile west of FM2499, was forested as far as the eye could see with thick trees and dense bush, some of which had already been scalped as the several hundred acres of property was been readied for prospective homebuyers. There was a model home fronting the street and it seemed to beckon to us as we drove past the otherwise deserted area.

In January 1990 we moved into our 2-story colonial and, soon after, began to see the town grow up around us. Although we continue to love most of the growth, as we look back, we have bittersweet memories of the days when we felt like residents of the little house on the prairie. However, I’m sure that our memories pale in comparison to the experiences of those who have lived in North Texas all their lives. One of those veterans of the early days is Marshall Wayne Simmons. He came over for an interview to provide a bit of nostalgia for those who can also recall the “old days.” Mr. Simmons also sent the following short bio:

“Marshall Wayne Simmons spent his formative years on the banks of Hickory Creek, near the old bridge that is now designated as a Historical Site. The house, which no longer exists, was located on what is now called Copper Canyon Road. The house belonging to my grandparents, the Wood family, still exists and is located next to the railroad crossing. It is the last house standing anywhere in that area from the old times.

“Born in 1940, I have seen South Denton County, from a purely agriculture community, grow into the vibrant urban community it has become today. And, since both sides of my family moved to the area following the civil war, I have vivid recollections of stories they told about conditions there around the turn of the century. At 80 years of age, I feel the need to pass along bits of unrecorded history for future generations.”