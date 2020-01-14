P&Z votes to approve underground parking in Lakeside

The Planning and Zoning Chairman position responsibilities include running the meeting, but not voting on agenda items; unless there’s a tie-vote result on an item from the other commissioners.

On Monday, Chairman David Johnson cast the tie-breaking vote to recommend approval by Town Council of the text amendment for zoning in Lakeside Village Mixed Use District 1 (MU-1) to allow the underground parking structure, with the proposed six restaurants built above, to be included in the Phase 1 public infrastructure construction.

At the time the zoning was approved for this project, the possibility of a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) to assist in funding infrastructure and structured parking was discussed.

“Because the TIRZ was not realized, phasing the parking infrastructure is the obvious alternative and is the only alternative,” wrote Jimmy Archie, partner with developer Realty Capital Management, in his application letter-of-intent.

To facilitate the phasing-in of structured parking, amending the standards within MU-1 allows for interim surface parking facilities until permanent structures are completed.

The interim surface parking would meet minimum parking requirements using off-site parking, provided it was through a valet service or a parking lot, located within 1500-feet of the use it is serving.

A total of 700 total permanent spaces are required for the amenities within MU-1: 300 for the six restaurants; 150 for the hotel; 100 for the amphitheatre; and, 150 for a wedding chapel. The MU-1 interim parking spaces include: 430 underground spaces, 40 on-street parking; and a 230-space parking lot.

Several commissioners were mistakenly concerned that residential components would be built first, rather than the commercial sites.

“This text amendment allows us to build the commercial — especially the restaurants, which already have an interest demand– in Phase 1, then lets land value fund future construction,” said Archie. “Besides, the current wording already allows the developer to build all the towers, plus the other residential construction– and not build any of the commercial components.”

Archie said the future deadlines for Lakeside Village include a Development Plan will come forward during the next P&Z meeting; in February a record plat for approval in March; and, a groundbreaking for the public infrastructure and parking needed for commercial structures in one phase.

The amendment will come before Town Council on Feb. 3.