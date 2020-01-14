Einstein Bros. Bagels offering freebies Wednesday

Einstein Bros. Bagels is celebrating National Bagel Day on Wednesday by giving away free bagels to its customers.

“We like to say that our bakers wake up the roosters,” said Chad Thompson, Chief Baker and VP of Menu Innovation at Einstein Bros. “They’re up before dawn starting the baking ritual, every day, so our guests can enjoy a fresh-baked bagel. We strive to ‘bake your day’ every day, but on National Bagel Day, we especially want to make sure of it.”

All customers at participating locations Wednesday will receive a coupon for a free bagel and shmear with purchase. The only Einstein shop in southern Denton County is located at 2701 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 246.