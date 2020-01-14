Wednesday is the first day to file for May elections

Residents can begin filing to run for local office on Wednesday.

Jan. 15 is the first day to file for the May 2 General Election, and the filing period will end Feb. 14. Over the next month, local officials on school boards and town and city councils will be officially filing for re-election, and residents will be filing to challenge them for their seats.

The following seats in southern Denton County are expiring in May:

Argyle Town Council Places 1, 3, and 5

Bartonville Mayor and Town Council Mayor Places 2 and 4

Copper Canyon Town Council Places 1, 3 and 5

Four Double Oak Town Council seats

Flower Mound Town Council Places 2 and 5

Highland Village Mayor and City Council Places 2, 4 and 6

Northlake Town Council Places 1, 2 and 3

Argyle ISD Board Places 1, 2 and 3

Denton ISD Board Places 6 and 7

Lewisville ISD Board Places 6 and 7

Northwest ISD Board Places 5, 6 and 7