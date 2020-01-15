Denton officer hospitalized after crash on I-35

A Denton police officer was injured and hospitalized Wednesday morning after a three-vehicle crash on I-35.

At 8:42 a.m., an SUV traveling south on the interstate near Hwy 380 lost control for an unknown reason, according to a news release from the Denton Police Department. The SUV struck a Denton police vehicle and pushed it into a barrier.

The officer in the patrol vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition, according to the department. The officer was the only person injured in the crash.

A third vehicle may have been involved in the wreck, but investigators were still trying to determine its involvement late Wednesday morning.