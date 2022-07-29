Lewisville church hosting free back-to-school & health fair

School supplies and services will be distributed free of charge to students this weekend at Westside Baptist Church in Lewisville during its Back-to-School & Health Fair.

“The first day of school is just around the corner and while some students anticipate the start of a new school year, others worry about not having the supplies they need,” said Jackie Shaw, Westside’s Social Justice Minister. “We know that getting ready for school can be overwhelming and expensive which is why we’re here to help.”

The church will be offering free backpacks, school supplies (while supplies last) and services so every child is ready for the first day of school with confidence, according to a news release from the church. This year, Westside is offering a free health fair, haircuts and braiding styles.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church, 900 Bellaire Blvd. Click here for information donating to the fair. For more information, contact Jackie Shaw at [email protected]