Foodie Friday: The Barrel

New to Bartonville is The Barrel, a wine and whiskey restaurant owned by Lantana resident, Brandon Bahannan and his partners. This new restaurant is exactly what Bartonville needs. It perfectly combines ambiance, hospitality, a bar selection, and a menu with unique offerings you won’t find anywhere else.

You may recognize the head chef of The Barrel – Chef Johnathon Pauley. We interviewed him a few years ago when he was the head chef of J2 Steakhouse in Lewisville. And when we heard he was in charge of the menu at The Barrel, we knew we were in for a treat.

Some of The Barrel’s unique menu items include Bone Marrow Queso, a Chicken Fried Prime NY Strip, and their Rabbit Arancini. While we were there, Chef Johnathon prepared for us their Tataki appetizer which is thinly sliced 5 oz NY strip served over a Fresno ferment with creme fraiche, a demi glace, and a micro salad.

The Barrel also has an amazing selection of fresh oysters served over their unique Habanero Ice giving the oysters an incredibly unique flavor and giving you (as promised) a unique dining experience.

When it came to our entree, Chef Johnathon prepared his favorite cut of steak for us, their 14 oz Ribeye which comes topped with an ancho butter and a demi glace.

Not only were all of these dishes stunning to look at, but they (not surprisingly) tasted incredible as well. When The Barrel promises that their food will “awaken your senses,” they absolutely deliver on that promise through all five of your senses.

And we can’t feature a wine and whiskey restaurant and not talk about the bar. The Barrel offers somewhere around 80 different bottles of wine ranging in price from highly affordable to quite exclusive. And they also have an impressive selection of whiskeys, tequilas, beers, and cocktails. Two of their signature cocktails include the Elderflower Sour made with an elderflower liqueur and the Big Barb Marg made with a rhubarb puree and Agave Strawberry.

When you walk inside The Barrel, you immediately be struck by how beautiful the decor is. And their hope is that they’ll become a place that you’ll come visit multiple times a week for a casual drink or hangout (we hear they have an amazing Happy Hour), but that you’ll also come back for your special occasions to enjoy their unique menu as well.

*The Barrel is located at 2648 FM 407 #150, Bartonville TX 76226.