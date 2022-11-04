From the Firehouse: Change your clocks, change your batteries

“Change Your Clocks, Change Your Batteries”

This weekend when you are changing your clocks for Daylight Savings, we also encourage you to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

Working smoke alarms are a critical element of home fire safety. There are multiple types of smoke alarms on the market with varying battery requirements. In general:

Smoke alarms with non-replaceable 10-year batteries are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years. If the alarm chirps, warning that the battery is low, replace the entire smoke alarm right away.

Smoke alarms with any other type of battery need a new battery at least once a year. If that alarm chirps, warning the battery is low, replace the battery right away.

When replacing a battery, follow manufacturer’s list of batteries on the back of the alarm or manufacturer’s instructions. Manufacturer’s instructions are specific to the batteries (brand and model) that must be used. The smoke alarm may not work properly if a different kind of battery is used.

In September, the Denton County ESD #1 responded to 233 total calls for service with an average response time of 7:13 minutes.

You can sign up for emergency notifications by visiting our website at www.dentoncountyesd1.gov or by calling the Denton County ESD #1 Administration office at 940-464-7102.

For questions, please feel free to send me an email at [email protected]