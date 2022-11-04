On Veterans Day, DCTA offering free rides for active Military, veterans

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the Denton County Transportation Authority will continues its annual tradition of offering complimentary transit rides to veterans and active U.S. Military personnel.

The promotion is meant to thank veterans for their service to the United States. To receive free rides all day, people won’t need any special documentation, according to a DCTA news release.

The promotion is valid on the following DCTA services: A-train Commuter Rail, Denton Connect Bus, UNT Campus Shuttles and GoZone. Other DCTA services, and other transportation services in North Texas, are not included in the promotion.

