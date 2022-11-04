GOOD Thoughts — November 2022

November…. A month that begins the holiday season … Time to think about those we love both near and far. Last year, when I purchased the Flower Mound PostNet, time and again, I had the conversation … “Yes. Shipping little Johnny’s Christmas present really does cost that much.”

Last year, the carrier system was capable of carrying 79 million packages per day across all service providers, FEDEX, UPS, USPS, and DHL. They estimated 86 million packages were entering the system each day. That is right … Demand was above supply. As we know, when demand is higher than supply, prices rise.

Considering this fact in concert with rising fuel prices and increasing salaries, the carriers will undoubtedly raise prices during the holiday season.

I humbly suggest planning ahead. The prices go up and up as we get closer to Christmas.

Important to realize before you walk into your shipping store is that weight is relative. That adorable, huge stuffed animal takes a lot of space. So, even though it does not weigh much, the carriers consider the amount of space it takes in their planes, trains, and automobiles. They determine a “dimensional weight” based upon cubic inches … the size of the box. You either pay for the actual weight or the dimensional weight, whichever is higher.

Many find that frustrating, but it is the reality of the pricing methodology.

