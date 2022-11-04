Friday, November 4, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Southern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts

GOOD Thoughts — November 2022

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
13
Magda and Gary Good

November…. A month that begins the holiday season … Time to think about those we love both near and far. Last year, when I purchased the Flower Mound PostNet, time and again, I had the conversation … “Yes. Shipping little Johnny’s Christmas present really does cost that much.”

Last year, the carrier system was capable of carrying 79 million packages per day across all service providers, FEDEX, UPS, USPS, and DHL. They estimated 86 million packages were entering the system each day. That is right … Demand was above supply. As we know, when demand is higher than supply, prices rise.

Considering this fact in concert with rising fuel prices and increasing salaries, the carriers will undoubtedly raise prices during the holiday season.

I humbly suggest planning ahead. The prices go up and up as we get closer to Christmas.

Important to realize before you walk into your shipping store is that weight is relative. That adorable, huge stuffed animal takes a lot of space. So, even though it does not weigh much, the carriers consider the amount of space it takes in their planes, trains, and automobiles. They determine a “dimensional weight” based upon cubic inches … the size of the box. You either pay for the actual weight or the dimensional weight, whichever is higher.

Many find that frustrating, but it is the reality of the pricing methodology.

We would love to help you carefully package up your gifts and send them to your loved ones all over the world. The advantage we have is the ability to offer you all four major carrier services, FEDEX, DHL, UPS, & USPS.

One more thing …. CUSTOM greeting cards and calendars. Would you like to send your Crazy Family Christmas photo to all those you love? Do you have a family newsletter? Are you a business that would like to create annual calendars? We can do all these and more!

PostNet … Your problem solving, One-Stop Shop! We look forward to helping you this Holiday Season, and, please remember, plan ahead and budget for the shipping of your precious gifts.

Stop by our Flower Mound or Northlake stores, visit postnet.com/tx243 or postnet.com/tx171, or call 972-544-1230.

Previous articleThe Cross Timbers Gazette November 2022
Next articleFrom the Firehouse: Change your clocks, change your batteries
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.