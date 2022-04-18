Weir: Upscale boutique hotel proposed for Denton

An estimated $100 million redevelopment of downtown Denton, centered around the Wells Fargo Tower, could transform the area by 2025. At a recent news conference in Denton, Scott Brown Commercial, working in concert with Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center developer Scott Tarwater, founding partner of Pivot Technology, announced the prodigious proposal to the public. Envisioned as an entertainment and lifestyle destination, the complex, entitled, Brown on the Square, would consist of a 10-story, 186 room “upper upscale” boutique hotel, a 400-space public parking garage and a 50,000 square foot rooftop entertainment venue.

According to Mr. Tarwater, the development would encompass the Wells Fargo building and the four city square blocks surrounding it. Drone footage of the Square revealed a shared green space that connects the planned hotel to an upscale food hall. The complex would also contain a 20,000-square-foot conference space, a first-floor retail center and a speakeasy basement lounge in the vault space of the current Wells Fargo building. The planned entertainment venue would top the parking garage, while a rooftop bar would adorn the hotel, according to preliminary plans. Though the cost of the project has not yet been confirmed, Don Manning, COO of Scott Brown Properties, said he estimates it could be between $75 and $100 million.

One of the goals for the project is to minimize the environmental impacts, according to Tarwater, who refers to the development as the “greenest in Texas.” “It will be a green, clean, urban-friendly, non-polluting retrofit with Pivot Technologies, the first ever in the state,” Tarwater said. “The hotel will feature 222-nonometer UV-C lighting, which initial evidence has shown could inactivate airborne bacteria and viruses,” he added.

I invited Scott Brown, Scott Tarwater, and Don Manning over for an interview to further describe the project and their plans to implement it. The following is a press release from last week:

“Scott Brown Commercial informed the citizens, press and civic leadership of Denton at a large public gathering of their intent to develop an entertainment and lifestyle development consisting of an Upper-Upscale boutique hotel with 186 well-appointed rooms and suites, multi-station food hall, a public parking garage with 400 spaces, a 50,000 square foot multi-purpose entertainment venue, restaurant, and speakeasy basement lounge. The development will also feature 20,000 sq. ft. of flexible conference space.

“The Brown family of Denton spans multiple generations who have impacted the Denton community through its businesses and philanthropy. As life-long Denton residents and friends, business partners Scott Brown and Don Manning are excited to give back to their community through this project. Their partnership has spanned decades and is based on mutual trust and respect. ‘Our unique local representation will ensure a development that is the right fit for Denton.’ said Scott Brown, CEO of Scott Brown Commercial.

“Recognizing the value of public / private collaboration, Mr. Brown and Mr. Manning look forward to working with the City of Denton, the University of North Texas, Texas Woman’s University and North Central Texas College leadership to bring this exciting project to fruition.”

