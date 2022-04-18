Meet the Candidates: Copper Canyon Town Council Place 5

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting later this month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this spring.

In Copper Canyon, three two-year terms are expiring in May. Place 1 Incumbent Steve Hill is seeking reelection unopposed. In Place 3, Incumbent Rudy Castillo is seeking reelection and is being challenged by Tim Larson. In Place 5, Chase Lybbert and Catherine Vexler are running to replace Jeff Mayer.

Election Day is Saturday, May 7, with early voting April 25 through May 3. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

Copper Canyon Town Council Place 5

Chase Lybbert, 37

How long have you lived in Copper Canyon: 37 years

Occupation: Oil Exploration, Ranching and Real Estate

Education: TCU, Fort Worth 2007′

B.A.

-Real Estate Finance

-Entrepreneurial Managment

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: Copper Canyon Scholarship and Clean up

Tough Enough to Wear Pink- Ride for the Cure

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: Serving on the town council has always been a goal of mine. Attending council meetings with my grandfather allowed me to realize the importance of preservation of land and to live and respect your neighbors’ rights. The Town of Copper Canyon has always been a big part of my life and to have the opportunity to help continue our country atmosphere and serve the citizens of my hometown is simply what I was born to do. Maintaining a safe place where we can all leave behind the chaos from work and the city life to come home, be with family and enjoy our hobbies away from outside distractions. I will keep these values alive, protect this land and preserve our rural way of life from a personal perspective of being rural landowner.

Mission Statement: I will work with Mayor Robertson, Town Council, Planning and Zoning and the experienced town hall staff we have in Copper Canyon to continue preserving our safe rural town and revise our design standards to incentivize rural lot development. In addition, I plan to incorporate additional recognition of agricultural operations in our ordinances.

Catherine Vexler, 60

How long have you lived in Copper Canyon: 28 years

Occupation: Director of retail operations for Mockingbird Properties

Education: Educated in Italy

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: Board of Director for the Estates at Copper Canyon HOA

Board of Adjustment (alternate) Town of Copper Canyon

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: A large number of Copper Canyon Residents do not want or need any more medium density developments.

The possibility of additional medium density development on the north side of FM 407 is still a threat. I hope to eliminate the commercial component of the Town Center revert it back to residential 1 acre minimum.

Mission Statement: Keep the countryside charm that Copper Canyon offers. Don’t waste Tax Payer money.

Website: cvexlerseat5.vistaprintdigital.com