Meet the Candidates: Copper Canyon Town Council Place 3

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting later this month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this spring.

In Copper Canyon, three two-year terms are expiring in May. Place 1 Incumbent Steve Hill is seeking reelection unopposed. In Place 3, Incumbent Rudy Castillo is seeking reelection and is being challenged by Tim Larson. In Place 5, Chase Lybbert and Catherine Vexler are running to replace Jeff Mayer.

Election Day is Saturday, May 7, with early voting April 25 through May 3. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

Copper Canyon Town Council Place 3

Rudy Castillo, 64

How long have you lived in Copper Canyon: 17 years

Occupation: Retired airline pilot

Education: U.S. Air Force Academy 1981; BS Aeronautical Engineering

Florida Institute of Technology 1987; MBA

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: Copper Canyon Town Council, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem – 2020-Current

Former Dept. of Homeland Security Federal Flight Deck Officer 2006-2015

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: I am running for re-election to continue my commitment to represent the best interests of all the citizens of Copper Canyon with transparency, fairness and objectivity. During my years serving this country in the Air Force, I learned how to develop relationships and trust across large diverse groups to accomplish goals. I am using this skill as well as my mediation training currently on the council to help navigate the challenges that will come in the next few years to Copper Canyon.

During the last 15 years living here I have seen change in our town and the surrounding areas. During my term as a council member, I have served on various committees and am currently the Emergency Services liaison to Copper Canyon. I believe it’s important to continue the collaboration I have developed with area emergency services and law enforcement.

Mission Statement: If I am selected for a second term, I will continue to serve the people of Copper Canyon with honesty and fairness. I will work to promote community involvement such as our Neighborhood Watch program and other volunteer activities. The strongest towns are the ones with everyone working together and I will strive for that goal.

Timothy Larson, 42

How long have you lived in Copper Canyon: 2 years

Occupation: Orthopedic Surgeon (MD)

Education: Bachelor of Arts, University of Utah, 2003.

Doctor of Medicine, The Ohio State University, 2007

Internship/Residency in Orthopedic Surgery, Carolinas Medical Center 2007-2012

Hand Surgery Fellowship, Univ. of Cincinnati, 2013

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: Church youth leader, boys ages 14-15, 2013-2015.

YMCA and Highland Village Sports youth basketball and volleyball coach, 2013-2020.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice:Each of us live in Copper Canyon to enjoy the peaceful country while living in the midst of an ever-growing metroplex. I don’t want to see this beautiful oasis give up its core values and see our open spaces become just another tightly packed housing development. That would be a fundamental change to our town!

The residents of Copper Canyon should not be sold out to real estate developers who are only looking to line their pockets. Our Town Council should stay true to the heart and soul of the town and represent what the people want.

Mission Statement:Running to protect Copper Canyon’s unique, open space lifestyle an oasis – free from encroachment of the surrounding metroplex. Keep our lots at 1-acre minimum!

I also will work to accomplish a more transparent city government that is better equipped and ready to serve its citizens. Being properly informed helps us all move forward together.

Website: larsontowncouncil3.squarespace.com