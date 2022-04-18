Meet the Candidates: Highland Village City Council Place 4

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting later this month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this spring.

In Highland Village, two-year terms for mayor and City Council Places 2, 4 and 6 are expiring. Current council members Barbara Fleming and Dan Jaworski are running to replace Mayor Charlotte Wilcox, who is term-limited. Place 2 Incumbent Jon Kixmiller is seeking reelection unopposed, as is Place 6 Incumbent Robert Fiester. In Place 4, Kevin Cox, Ray David and Shawn Nelson are running to replace Fleming. The city also called a special election for the unexpired Place 7 seat because the current council member in Place 7, Dan Jaworski, is running for mayor. Brian Fiorenza is the only candidate running for the Place 7 seat, which will expire in May 2023.

Election Day is Saturday, May 7, with early voting April 25 through May 3. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

Highland Village City Council Place 4

Kevin Cox, 35

How long have you lived in Highland Village: 4 years

Occupation: Project Manager

Education: B.S. University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: 2021-2022 Parks and Recreation Board Highland Village.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: When I first moved to Highland Village three years ago, I continually bragged to all of my friends and family about this wonderful city. Although my wife grew up in Highland Village, I got here as soon as I could! I learned quickly how lucky I was to live in this wonderful community. Highland Village has had strong city leadership over the years which has laid a strong foundation for a great quality of life and a great community spirit. I wanted to run for city council so I could help build on that foundation for our city’s future. I have had the opportunity to meet several of our long time HV residents. I learned that as a husband and father to 2 small children, we have a lot of common thoughts on our city’s future. Everyone has a part to play on this team to keep the city great. I know I will make our team better and they will make me better. That’s why I’am the best choice for Place 4

Mission Statement: I want to work hard to make sure our city stays safe and has the best Police, Fire, and City Employees. My goal is to ensure that they have the necessary resources to keep our city beautiful and running efficiently while being fiscally responsible. I will work with our current council not as an individual but as a team to make that happen.

Ray David, 55

How long have you lived in Highland Village: 6 years

Occupation: President PointBank

Education: Graduate School of Banking Colorado

B.S Accounting University of North Texas

Pilot Point High School

Denton ISD through Junior High

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: Board – Lewisville Education Foundation

Board – Cub Scouts Pack 1163

LISD Community Budget Advisory Committee member

Life Time Member of The Girl Scouts

Board – Girl Scouts Cross Timber Council and Life Time Member

5 year School Board Member of Aubrey ISD

Founding President of Aubrey Education Foundation

Precinct Chair for Republican Party

Board – United Way of Denton County

Economic Development consulting for City of Pilot Point

Member of 14 Chambers and BAs in Denton County

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: I believe we are blessed to bless others. My list of experience in governmental, charities and corporate governance is longer than I could list above. What is key to a strong council member is being a good listener to his fellow citizens. Then having the knowledge to feasibly protect and build on what the citizens want and need. We are not an island and must have good relations with our neighboring cities. I know and have worked different projects with our neighbors as well. I have a desire to one day be the Mayor of Highland Village, but believe it is proper to start with service as a council member. My experience, relationships with local citizens through various schools organizations and churches, and relationships with the city officials of neighboring cities set me apart from my opponents.

Mission Statement: The key to providing the great parks, police and fire protection we love in Highland Village is to protect revenue sources. Any development and redevelopment should meet revenue litmus test preferably one with growth potential. We should also protect current and entice future businesses with the creation of an Economic and Development Committee.

Facebook page: Ray David for Highland Village City Council Place 4

Shawn Nelson, 50

How long have you lived in Highland Village: 16 years

Occupation: Management & Strategy Consultant

Education: Graduate of Marcus High School

B.A in Business Computer Information Systems, University of North Texas

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: I am active in our local Election Precinct, Conventions, a member of First Baptist Church in Lewisville, as well as various charities and foundations through my employer focusing on Corporate Citizenship.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: We have a great city, a great City Council, and a great Mayor. I am humbled to call them friends and would consider it an honor to serve our residents alongside our current Council Members and city staff. I am running for City Council, Place 4 because I want to give something back to the city that has given my family so much. I grew up here, a Marcus graduate and a UNT graduate majoring in computer science. My roots are here. We are a true boutique community with a great quality of life, a community that provides the best services (police, fire, public works and parks & rec), with residents that truly care about our heritage and values. Highland Village continues to need incredible leadership. As some of our current leaders move on, I am confident that my 22 years as a management and strategy consultant will help me successfully serve our residents and preserve the city we love.

Mission Statement: After decades of unprecedented growth, we need to ensure our city’s future vision remains aligned with Highland Village’s historic values. My mission is to ensure that all residents have a voice, we all work together for the good of Highland Village and ensure our city remains a place where we want to raise our families for generations to come.

Facebook page: Shawn Nelson for Highland Village – City Council Place 4