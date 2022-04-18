Meet the Candidates: Highland Village Mayor

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting later this month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this spring.

In Highland Village, two-year terms for mayor and City Council Places 2, 4 and 6 are expiring. Current council members Barbara Fleming and Dan Jaworski are running to replace Mayor Charlotte Wilcox, who is term-limited. Place 2 Incumbent Jon Kixmiller is seeking reelection unopposed, as is Place 6 Incumbent Robert Fiester. In Place 4, Kevin Cox, Ray David and Shawn Nelson are running to replace Fleming. The city also called a special election for the unexpired Place 7 seat because the current council member in Place 7, Dan Jaworski, is running for mayor. Brian Fiorenza is the only candidate running for the Place 7 seat, which will expire in May 2023.

Election Day is Saturday, May 7, with early voting April 25 through May 3. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

Highland Village Mayor

Barbara Fleming, 81

How long have you lived in Highland Village: 45 years

Occupation: Retired – Texas Real Estate Broker

Education: Midland High School, Midland, Texas

Sul Ross State University (branch of University of Texas)

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: HV City Council 2016-22 Deputy Mayor Pro Tem 2017-22

Chair Champions for Children Gala CACNT 21

Chair The Glow 2019 & 21

Lewisville Education Foundation – teacher student grant/scholarships

HV Lions Vision Hearing Team – Balloon Festival

HV Public Art Board – Est. Art Festival 2015

Chair Lewisville Chamber of Commerce – Citizen of Year

Greater Lewisville Asso. of REALTORS – President twice – REALTOR of Year

Texas Asso. of REALTORS Reg. 4 Vice President 2 terms

Many more.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: A 45 yr. continuous homeowner/resident, dedicated leader in many professional & volunteer organizations, and 100% commitment as retired and children out of nest.

I want to continue my service, and I am the best choice as has been proven.

Peer recognition as selected Dep. Mayor Pro Tem 2017-22, and many other services /honors can be seen on FB page Barbara Fleming for HV Mayor.

Since 2016-22 have joined Mayor Wilcox and Jon Kixmiller as only council members to attend and participate in each annual City Planning/Budget Workshop for all department.

When elected my voice will be the only female voice on council, and my desire is to follow in the footsteps of a great Mayor – Charlotte Wilcox (term limited) continuing her style of leadership benefitting all of Highland Village.

A proven leader I ask for your Vote.

Mission Statement: My vision is to continue, improve, implement services and amenities that we as homeowners, residents, business, expect – deserve and currently enjoy while working with 95% build out and with limitations placed on cities by the State of Texas.

My goal as your HV Mayor is 100% Commitment, Dedication & Service

Facebook page: Barbara Fleming for Highland Village Mayor

Dan Jaworski, 51

How long have you lived in Highland Village: 9 Years presently, over 20 years total

Occupation: Cyber Security Manager

Education:Bachelor of Science- Business

Master of Science- Management

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: I’ve served five years on City Council, 3 years on the Planning and Zoning Commission, 1 year on the Zoning Board of Adjustment and 6 months as Vice Chair of the Fire Department Service Level Task Force in 2016 and 2017. I am president of The Marauder 17 Foundation, a non-profit organization awarding scholarships to Marcus HS student athletes. I coached football in the Neighborhood Sports organization and have coached softball 3 seasons in the HV Area Baseball and Softball Association.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: The City of Highland Village is entering a critical stage over the next two years as we review and revise our Comprehensive Plan and Parks and Trails Master Plan and as we face buildout. We are also entering a time where difficult budget decisions will have to be made as revenues flatten and expenses continue to rise. Finding new and innovative ways to generate new sales tax revenue will be critical to our long-term fiscal health. Each of these issues will require a strong and effective leader. My service on council the past five years as well as on boards and commissions have given me the experience needed to understand our city’s needs and opportunities and my experience in my professional and private life as a leader have prepared me to step in and lead our city.

Mission Statement: As someone who spent his childhood growing up in Highland Village and returned as an adult to raise a family here, my commitment and my promise are to ALWAYS put families first. Every vote I take will be decided on what decision best protects families and maintains our community’s long-standing history as a place where you can live, work, and play.

Facebook page: Dan Jaworski for Highland Village Mayor