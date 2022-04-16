Meet the Candidates: Flower Mound Town Council Place 3

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting later this month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this spring.

In Flower Mound, three-year terms in Places 1 and 3 on Town Council will be on the ballot. Current Place 1 Councilman Adam Schiestel, who was appointed to the seat in June 2021, is seeking his first full term against Carol Kyer. Current Place 3 Councilman Ben Bumgarner chose to run for Texas House District 63 instead of seek reelection to the Flower Mound Town Council, and P&Z Commissioner Robbie Cox and Transportation Commissioner Brian Taylor are seeking to replace him.

Election Day is Saturday, May 7, with early voting April 25 through May 3. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

Flower Mound Town Council Place 3

Robbie Cox, 47

How long have you lived in Flower Mound: 17 years

Occupation: Senior VP of Business Development

Education: Bachelor of Science – Philips University & Master of Science – Texas Woman’s University

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: 4 years with Town of Flower Mound:

Planing & Zoning Commission

SMARTGrowth Commission

Capital Improvements Advisory Committee

5 years as member of Cross Timbers Rotary Club

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: My 4 years of experience in Town Boards & Commissions particularly on Planning & Zoning Commission. One cannot discount the experience necessary to negotiate on the best interest of our residents when working toward the very best for our town and all of our residents. My family have lived here in Flower Mound since 2005. We have raised our family here, and engaged in the community in many ways. I was employed at FMHS many years ago, volunteer coached my kids baseball & soccer teams, & a member of community service organizations giving back to the community. Our families live here, this has been home for us and will continue to be home for us for years to come. In short, I want to use the experience learned by 4 years of listening to residents, studying the applications, reviewing presentations, to best serve all of our residents.

Mission Statement: One item that I have already brought forward is to work toward a more open, safe , and transparent process for work sessions with the development community and our residents. The Town’s Master Plan has been brought for review every 5-7 years. Many of our residents don’t realize the last review was 2013 until they are personally impacted by this.

Website: cox4fmtc.com

Facebook page: Robbie Cox for Flower Mound Council Place 3

Brian Taylor, 45

How long have you lived in Flower Mound: 3 years

Occupation: Vice President of Aerospace Company

Education: B.S., Mechanical Engineering

M.S., Mechanical Engineering

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: Flower Mound Transportation Commission 2020 – Present

Cub Scout Committee Chairman

Volunteer time to various additional organizations

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: I am running for office to serve the residents of Flower Mound. We moved to Flower Mound for our town’s beautiful quality of life. I want to ensure that we maintain the quality of life for all residents through appropriate growth and responsible taxation.

I am the best choice for Place 3 because my top priority is to maintain and enhance the quality of life of all Flower Mound residents. I will represent all residents and listen to their thoughts and concerns regarding our town. I believe we should follow the original intent of the Town’s Master Plan and adhere to the SMARTGrowth principles.

Appropriate taxation is critical with rapidly rising home values. Last year, Town Council reduced property tax rates to help mitigate the increases. We need to follow their lead and re-evaluate our tax rate this year while fully funding first responders and maintaining existing infrastructure.

Mission Statement: As the population in Denton County grows, new developments are inevitable. By exercising Managed and Responsible Growth, we can ensure future developments enhance the quality of life for all residents throughout our Town. Residential and commercial development can add quality services/products for residents, as well as an increased tax base.

Website: btforfm.com

Facebook page: Brian Taylor for Flower Mound Town Council Place 3