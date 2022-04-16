Meet the Candidates: Flower Mound Town Council Place 1

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting later this month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this spring.

In Flower Mound, three-year terms for Places 1 and 3 on Town Council will be on the ballot. Current Place 1 Councilman Adam Schiestel, who was appointed to the seat in June 2021, is seeking his first full term against Carol Kyer. Current Place 3 Councilman Ben Bumgarner chose to run for Texas House District 63 instead of seek reelection, and Robbie Cox and Brian Taylor are seeking to replace him.

Election Day is Saturday, May 7, with early voting April 25 through May 3. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

Flower Mound Town Council Place 1

Adam Schiestel (i), 45

How long have you lived in Flower Mound: 9 years

Occupation: Software Engineer / Manager

Education: BS Business / E-Business, University of Phoenix, 2005

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: Acting Town Councilmember – 2021 – Present

Planning & Zoning Commissioner – 2019-2021

Transportation Commissioner – 2018-2019

HOA President – 2016-2021

US Army Veteran – 1996-2000

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: Last year I was appointed to Town Council to complete the final year of the term for Place 1. When I arrived, like most residents I was disappointed by the poor development choices made by past Councils, and frustrated by broken promises of tax relief. I’m pleased to say that we have made progress: last year we delivered the largest tax cut in Flower Mound history, approved projects that will bring high-quality office development to 2499, and denied projects that would have harmed the quality-of-life of our residents.

There is much work still to do. If elected, I will continue to protect neighborhoods from encroaching development. I will support lower density and higher standards in the CTCDD, and I will prioritize tax relief instead of new spending and debt.

Mission Statement: I am running for lower taxes and lower density development. The tax rate should be adjusted down every year to offset rising appraisals, and government should get more efficient we grow. New development should respect our character and Master Plan, never harm the quality-of-life of residents, and accomplish our conservation goals.

Website: adamschiestel.com

Facebook page: Adam Schiestel, for Flower Mound Town Council – Place 1

Carol Kyer, 57

How long have you lived in Flower Mound: 29 years

Occupation: Retired non-profit administrator

Education: Shawsheen Valley Regional Technical Vocational High School -Class of 1982

Technical Diploma- Data Processing

Framingham State College – 2 years, no degree

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: LISD PTA Council – plus various PTA Boards officer positions 1994-2011

Girl Scout Leader 1997-2008

LISD School Board Trustee, 1999-2014 (Secretary and President)

North Texas Association of School Board Member – 2004-2014

Lewisville Education Foundation – Board member

Communities In School of North Texas – Board member 2003-presently President

United Way of Denton County – Board member 2009-2016

Women Of Flower Mound Board member

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: Flower Mound has been my husband and my home for the past 30 years. We have raised our children here and have formed life-long relationships that have created our Texas family. I believe that if you have the opportunity to volunteer in your community, you should make the effort to lend a hand. My past volunteer positions have given me experience in governance, leadership, and viewing the “big picture” when dealing with governmental planning and decision making. I have seen this town grow from 18,000 residents to 80,000+. We will still see the area continue to grow exponentially and we need to have leadership in our town government that has experience in growth and planning. Serving on the LISD School Board, I gained the knowledge of handling growth – the district, during my tenure, nearly doubled in size. I believe that my seasoned expertise is needed on the current Town Council.

Mission Statement: “Community First” is my short mission statement. The decisions made by the town leadership should be made considering the effect on every resident; I feel that we have drifted away from that practice.

Website: kyer4flowermound.com

Facebook page: Carol Kyer For Flower Mound Town Council Place 1