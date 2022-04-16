Meet the Candidates: Denton ISD Board Place 5

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting later this month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this spring.

In Denton ISD, Board of Trustees Places 3, 4 and 5 will be on the ballot. In each race, the incumbent is seeking reelection against one challenger.

Election Day is Saturday, May 7, with early voting April 25 through May 3. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

Denton ISD Board of Trustees Place 4

Charles Stafford (i), 69

Town/place of residence: Denton

How long have you lived in Denton ISD: 43 years

Occupation: Real Estate Broker/ Developer

Education: Plan ll honors program, University of Texas at Austin

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: Denton ISD Trustee…1988-1994; 2004 to present

Denton Central Appraisal District…….at least 2004 to present

Former Director of Texas Association of School Boards 2006-2018 (2017-2018 as President)

Founding Board President- Children’s Advocacy Center of Denton County 1994-2002

Founding Board President of Denton Public School Foundation 1995-1998

Founding President, Advisory Council for Children’s Advocacy center…..approx 2000 to 2005

Denton Chamber of Commerce Boards

Greater Denton Wise Assn of Realtors, Tx Assn of Realtors, Capitol Campaign Co-Chair for College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Treasurer of Communities in Schools of North Texas, Denton Noon Kiwanis, Treasurer of Mexican-American School Board assn.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: I have long-standing working relationships with local, regional, state, and national educational leadership and elected officials at all levels. I have years of experience at “getting things done” . My passion for service is as strong as ever.

Mission Statement: I will continue to use my years of experience and extensive contacts to the benefit of the 5.5 million school children of Texas; and in particular, the 31,000 kids in Denton ISD. We are experiencing explosive growth, and skilled planning is critical. Experience Matters!!

Facebook page: Charles R. Stafford – Denton ISD School Trustee, Place 5

Charlie Stinson, 48

Town/place of Residence: Lantana

How long have you lived in Denton ISD: 12 years

Occupation: Logistics director

Education: MBA & BS Marketing

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: None

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice:My daughter graduated from Guyer last year & my son is a freshman. We have been actively engaged in their education & activities while attending Blanton, Harpool & Guyer. Recently, I volunteered for the incubator Business program being piloted at Guyer. Amazing children & educators, Erin Holloway & Alice Samsky, that work extremely hard providing real world lessons for the students. I thought, “I can & want to do more for the kids & parents!”

Mission Statement: Those that know me, understand that I am a firm, fair & honest, God fearing man, while extremely passionate about our youth.

-We are Better Together; Parents, Children & Faculty, using one voice on the same team

-Let’s Keep Education a Family led Value that helps keep the school a sacred place for our children to learn & Keep politics OUT!