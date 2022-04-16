Meet the Candidates: Denton ISD Board Place 4

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting later this month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this spring.

In Denton ISD, Board of Trustees Places 3, 4 and 5 will be on the ballot. In each race, the incumbent is seeking reelection against one challenger.

Election Day is Saturday, May 7, with early voting April 25 through May 3. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

Denton ISD Board of Trustees Place 4

Mia Price (i), 66

Town/place of residence: Denton

How long have you lived in Denton ISD: Almost 40 years

Occupation: Accounts Payable/Medical Office

Education: BS in Medical Technology from Louisiana State University

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: Served on & Co-Chaired 1996,1999 Denton ISD Bond Committees

Served on the Texas Medical Association Committee on Child & Adolescent Health

Past President of Denton County Medical Alliance & Texas Medical Association Alliance

Denton Benefit League member: Past VP Allocations & Tabloid

Current President of InterFaith Ministry Board

Current Chair St. Mark Apple Tree

Current Membership Chair Culinary Arts Dept of Denton Ariel Club

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: I come from a family of educators and I’ve always had respect for their commitment and appreciation for my education. It’s important to me that our taxpayer dollars provide our students the opportunities they need to be successful post graduation. I have a proven record of commitment and experience. I have achieved Master Trustee status and feel my knowledge coupled with consistency and stability will keep our district on the path to success for all.

Mission Statement: One focus is to recruit and retain the highest quality teachers. Many valuable life skills in addition to academic foundations are taught by the best teachers. I also feel we must uphold fiscal responsibility by maintaining a perfect financial rating, addressing district growth and by advocating for our students, our teachers and our families.

Andrew English, 23

Town/place of Residence: Savannah

How long have you lived in Denton ISD: 1 year

Occupation: COO/Business Owner

Education: High School

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: None

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: I have been mentoring and coaching youth since my teens with the majority of my focus on college and career readiness. For the past 5 years, I have worked closely with faculty and students in the DFW community as a mentor to esports players and programmers. This work has provided me a unique perspective as I’ve heard from the school district stakeholders about the challenges and potential solutions that are faced by these districts.

As COO of a company that operates in the education industry, I have the opportunity to work with thousands of students and understand how to ensure that they are set up for success academically while partnering with their parents and teachers to ensure their proper development into future leaders.

It is especially important to meet students where they are at and to engage them with programs that build on their interests, regardless of what they may be.

Mission Statement: As an elected member, I will tackle the issue of mental health and seek to address the challenges facing our students today by focusing on previously unexplored opportunities for our students. With community building, university partnerships, and the promotion of programs that support the whole student and promote best practices.