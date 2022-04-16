Meet the Candidates: Denton ISD Board Place 3

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting later this month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this spring.

In Denton ISD, Board of Trustees Places 3, 4 and 5 will be on the ballot. In each race, the incumbent is seeking reelection against one challenger.

Election Day is Saturday, May 7, with early voting April 25 through May 3. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

Denton ISD Board of Trustees Place 3

Douglas Chadwick (i), 72

Town/place of residence: North of Denton

How long have you lived in Denton ISD: 43 years

Occupation: Retired

Education: BBA from SMU, Dallas

MS from Miami University, Ohio

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: Boy Scouts of America, Longhorn Council, Scoutmaster, District Committee; DISD Citizens Bond Committee 2007 and 2013; Citizens Traffic Advisory Board, Past Chair, Denton; Denton Kiwanis Children’s Clinic Trust Committee, Chair; Denton Parks Foundation, Past Chair, Denton; Kiwanis Club of Denton, since1982, Past President; North Texas Public Broadcasting (KERA), Board of Directors; Ryan High School Grad Night Coordinator; United Way of Denton County, Community Investment Team, Past Chair

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: I believe in the value of public education, and in the good that it does to build strong communities. I’m concerned about the quality of life for all children, and for their ability to succeed in society – our schools help make these things happen. As I listen to members of our community, people tell me they want good schools where kids can succeed; they want schools to be safe and secure for teachers and students; and they want their tax dollars to be used wisely by the district. As a six-year board member, I am experienced and well informed of the operations of the district, and I have the time and energy to give it my full attention.

Mission Statement: My basic goal is to help every student be ready for college, career, military and life experiences. I want to take thoughtful and comprehensive steps to provide safe and secure learning environments in our schools for students and teachers. I am committed to ensure that each dollar given to the district is used efficiently and effectively.

Website: chadwickfordisd.com

Facebook Page: Chadwick for DISD

Amy Bundgus, 49

Town/place of Residence: Lantana

How long have you lived in Denton ISD: 16 years

Occupation: VP, Learning and Leadership Development

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Minors in Economics and Sociology at Drake University, Des Moines, IA

Previous service on governmental/community/civic boards: Senate Intern, Senator Gene Maddox, Iowa State Legislature

Rockpointe Church, Blended Family Ministry Director

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice: As a current Denton ISD parent, I have become increasingly invested in academic success for our kids, as well as troubling school curriculum, and how the District’s massive growth and bond commitments have and will be managed. These concerns, along with a career in learning and leadership development, have compelled me to get engaged to bring a fresh voice and perspective to the Denton School Board.

Mission Statement: My goal if elected is to …

-Promote full transparency between families and the classroom

-Focus on college readiness and skill based education

-Demand high standards for student and teacher performance

-Represent parent voices as critical to student success

-Say NO to harmful curriculum

Website: amyfordentonisd.com

Facebook page: Amy Bundgus for Denton School Board, Place 3