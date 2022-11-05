Aging in Style with Lori Williams: 4 red flags to look for during holiday visits

Many of us live several hours or states away from our parents or grandparents. Maybe you talk regularly on the phone, but when was the last time you laid eyes on them in person? Age-related decline can happen quickly and many older adults are good at concealing health issues. Oftentimes, they don’t want to worry you, or they’re afraid of having to give up their independence. When you’re home for the holidays, be sure to watch for these red flags.

Physical Appearance/Weight loss –ungroomed, wearing dirty clothes or never changing their clothes. Dirty hair, unshaven, noticeable weight loss. Changes in Balance and Mobility – pay close attention to how they are walking. Do you notice unsteadiness, are they holding onto furniture or the walls as they walk around the house? Unfortunately, falls become more common as we age, but there are safety devices that can be installed in their home, mobility aids to help prevent falls and physical therapy to help with their strength and gait. Home Environment – walk through their home while you’re visiting to see if it’s up to their normal standards. Is the house cluttered and dirty? Is there spoiled food in the fridge? Are there stacks of unpaid bills? Ability to Drive – check their car and garage for unexplained dings/dents.

If you notice one or ALL of these red flags, don’t hesitate to call! My team and I can provide you with guidance and resources to ensure your aging loved ones remain safe and as independent as possible.

Lori Williams is the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services, LLC and the host of the podcast, Aging in Style. For FREE help with senior housing and services, contact Lori at 214-783-1222 or www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.