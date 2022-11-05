Saturday, November 5, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Southern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts

Aging in Style with Lori Williams: 4 red flags to look for during holiday visits

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
4
Lori Williams (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

Many of us live several hours or states away from our parents or grandparents. Maybe you talk regularly on the phone, but when was the last time you laid eyes on them in person? Age-related decline can happen quickly and many older adults are good at concealing health issues. Oftentimes, they don’t want to worry you, or they’re afraid of having to give up their independence. When you’re home for the holidays, be sure to watch for these red flags.

  1. Physical Appearance/Weight loss –ungroomed, wearing dirty clothes or never changing their clothes. Dirty hair, unshaven, noticeable weight loss.
  2. Changes in Balance and Mobility – pay close attention to how they are walking. Do you notice unsteadiness, are they holding onto furniture or the walls as they walk around the house? Unfortunately, falls become more common as we age, but there are safety devices that can be installed in their home, mobility aids to help prevent falls and physical therapy to help with their strength and gait.
  3. Home Environment – walk through their home while you’re visiting to see if it’s up to their normal standards. Is the house cluttered and dirty? Is there spoiled food in the fridge? Are there stacks of unpaid bills?
  4. Ability to Drive – check their car and garage for unexplained dings/dents.

If you notice one or ALL of these red flags, don’t hesitate to call! My team and I can provide you with guidance and resources to ensure your aging loved ones remain safe and as independent as possible.

Lori Williams is the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services, LLC and the host of the podcast, Aging in Style. For FREE help with senior housing and services, contact Lori at 214-783-1222 or www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

Previous articleGarage maintenance: Why polyuria?
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.