H-E-B sets open date for new store in Frisco

An H-E-B grocery store will officially open the doors to its first location in Denton County at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

H-E-B is located at the northeast corner of Legacy Dr. and Main St. in Frisco, about a half-hour drive from Flower Mound.

Customers who want to get a head start on shopping can begin to schedule orders for H-E-B Curbside pickup, starting at 1 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19. Orders can be scheduled for pickup on opening day or up to 14 days in advance.

The store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

At 111,000 square feet, H-E-B will include a full-service pharmacy with a drive-thru and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru.

The Frisco store will bring approximately 425 new jobs to town.

“As an iconic Texas brand, we are thrilled to welcome H-E-B to our great city,” said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney. “They say no store does more than H-E-B, and we can’t wait for them to bring their renowned quality products and services to support growing families in Frisco.”

H-E-B hinted in June plans for a store at Alliance Town Center in far north Fort Worth.

The largest privately-held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 137,000 employees in Texas and Mexico.