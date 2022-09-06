Lewisville ISD seeking donations for snack drive

Lewisville ISD is holding a snack drive this weekend to collect health, protein-rich snacks to promote growth and positive classroom behavior among students.

Donated snacks will be distributed among campuses throughout the district to share with students who are unable to bring a snack to school, according to Lewisville ISD. Accepted donations include individually-wrapped snacks such as fruit snacks, granola bars, crackers, pretzels, etc.

LISD will collect donations from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at both Marcus High School, 3411 Peters Colony Road in Flower Mound, and TECC East, 2553 FM 544 in Lewisville.