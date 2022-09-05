Former Double Oak mayor eyes return to town hall

Former Double Oak Mayor Mike Donnelly has officially submitted his name to the Double Oak Town Council for consideration to fill the town’s vacant mayoral seat.

Donnelly has a long record of service to the community, including as a town council member and volunteer. He served five terms as mayor, most recently from 2013-2021.

“Service to the town and its citizens is of utmost importance to me,” said Donnelly.

The town council is looking for someone to complete former Mayor Von Beougher’s term that ends in May 2023. Beougher announced his resignation on July 28.