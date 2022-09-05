Fall into gardening: Learn to grow and manage the flow

By Cheryl Huckabee, Denton County Master Gardener Association

Autumn is prime time for planting, planning, and preparing gardens.

Plants require less water during fall’s milder, wetter weather. New plants get a 6-month jump start on spring growth to establish robust root systems.

Fall is a great time to plant cool-season vegetables, herbs, and flowering annuals. Spring blooming bulbs and perennials benefit from the cooler weather to get established, and many need cold winter temperatures to break dormancy. The “sweetheart” time to plant trees and shrubs is from Thanksgiving to Valentine’s Day.

Take advantage of autumn’s pleasant weather to plan and prepare for the spring season. Prepare garden beds, add compost and mulch and have the soil tested through Texas A&M Soil, Water and Forage Testing Laboratory. Inspect and repair automatic sprinkler systems. Add drip irrigation and rain barrels to conserve water. Collect seeds from favorite heirloom flowers and vegetables and start cool-season vegetables and herbs from seed to transplant in spring.

Get a jump start on spring at the Denton County Master Gardener Association Fall into Gardening: Learn to Grow & Manage the Flow education event on September 17, presented in partnership with Upper Trinity Regional Water District and Beulah Acres. Four free classes, hands-on activities, and garden tours by Denton County Master Gardeners will inspire you.

Learn about drip irrigation, starting plants from seeds, the natural movement of streams and rivers, and more. Tour the beautiful Israel Prayer Garden and Beulah Acres AgroForest Permaculture Gardens for gardening ideas.

We hope you’ll join us for this incredible education experience!