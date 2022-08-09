Local students heading back to school this week or next

Many local kids are seeing their summers end this week. Others will have a little bit more time before they head back to school next week.

Lewisville ISD is the first district in southern Denton County to begin the 2022-23 academic year, with the first day of school scheduled for Wednesday. Denton ISD follows close behind on Thursday.

Argyle ISD students head back to school on Monday — the first first day for the new Argyle South Elementary School — while Northwest ISD and Liberty Christian School students still have a full week before they return to school on Aug. 17

The new school year means it’s a good time for drivers to brush up on the rules of the road when a school bus comes to a stop.

If you’re headed in the opposite direction of a school bus that comes to a stop, with its lights flashing and stop signs deployed, you must stop if you’re on a two-lane road. If it’s a larger road, but the median is paved, you must stop until the school bus turns its lights off and proceeds.

If you’re headed in the opposite direction on a road with an unpaved median, you may proceed with caution. If you’re driving behind the school bus, you must stop under all conditions.