Flower Mound restricts outdoor watering

The town of Flower Mound announced Tuesday that “it’s time to get real about reducing water usage.”

The town is now entering a modified version of Stage 2 of its Emergency Water Demand Management Plan, according to the town news release. On top of the established Stage 2 requirements, the town is taking additional measures to reduce water usage by restricting outdoor watering to no more than two days per week.

This escalation is due to a lack of meaningful rainfall, continued high temperatures and low participation in voluntary water use reduction measures, according to the town. The current water demand is approaching a level that could cause a reduced delivery capacity for all or part of the transmission system.

The Upper Trinity Regional Water District is still in stage 1 of its Drought Contingency Plan for its service area, which includes Flower Mound. If UTRWD moves into its Stage 2, the town will be contractually obligated to escalate its restrictions, including limiting watering to once per week for all water users.

“Now is the time for all of us to work together and reduce our water usage to avoid more stringent restrictions,” the town said in a statement.

Starting Monday, Aug. 9, the following is mandatory for those on town water:

Watering lawns and gardens between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. is prohibited.

Outdoor watering with automatic systems or hose-end sprinklers is limited to no more than twice per week. Residents and businesses with street addresses ending in an even number can water on Sundays and Thursdays. Residents and businesses with street addresses ending in an odd number can water on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Residents may refill swimming pools but only on their designated watering days.

Water users in Flower Mound who fail to follow the stage 2 restrictions could be subject to a fine of up to $500 for every day there is a violation.

The town says it is doing its part to reduce water usage by reducing the frequency of vehicle washing by 50%, continuing intensified leak detection and repair activities on waterlines, and reducing irrigation to two days per week. Town facilities and parks will be watered on the two days that correspond to their street address, and town medians and green spaces will be watered on Tuesdays and Fridays.

For more tips on how you can conserve water in your home, or to report a possible watering violation, go to https://www.flower-mound.com/waterconservation.