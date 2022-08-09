Just the Facts about Copper Canyon — August 2022

We had a great 4th of July celebration! Thank you to Carol Owens and the Woodland Women’s Club for hosting again this year. The 4th of July is a Copper Canyon tradition and the Woodland Women’s Club has hosted the event for over 38 years! It was the longest parade ever with horses, tractors, decorated golf carts, antique cars, sports cars, trucks, and lots of kids on bikes. In & Out Burger served over 275 hamburgers, drinks, and chips. A big thank you to Rick Jordan who always participates by cooking hot dogs and provides drinks. Kona Ice was a hit as well as face painting.

The free CPR training on July 16th presented by Denton County Emergency Services District #1 to Copper Canyon residents was a huge success. The paramedics taught valuable lifesaving skills in a professional and personal manner, and everyone gained significant knowledge of what do to in an emergency. We had almost 30 residents in attendance which allowed for “hands-on” practice and one-on-one interaction to answer questions and provide supervised instruction. There was a broad representation of all age groups from our town from young teens to retirees participating.

These types of important classes planned by our Neighborhood Watch program not only contribute to Copper Canyon’s safety and wellbeing but allow us to meet each other and keep the small-town atmosphere we all moved here to enjoy. The Neighborhood Watch program is an important part of connecting all neighborhoods, both established and “coming soon,” and it continues to grow with residents stepping up to take part. As your mayor, it is my responsibility to look after the health, safety and welfare of all residents and I will continue to support this and other volunteer programs for Copper Canyon. I have been told there are more informational classes planned for this fall and we will keep you informed of times and locations. If you want to participate in this important volunteer effort, contact Paula Castillo, chairman at [email protected]

Carter Blood Drive will be at Copper Canyon Town Hall on Friday, August 26, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact Jessica Tennison at [email protected] for information. On the day of your appointment, you may complete your QuickScreen questionnaire at qs.carterbloodcare.org.

Many of you have signed up for meeting notifications through our town website. By signing up with your email, you can also receive emergency alerts. Due to the growth in our area, we feel it is important to keep our residents informed with what is happening in Copper Canyon as well as surrounding areas.

Copper Canyon live streams Town Council and Planning and Zoning Commission meetings (broadcast the video and sound over the internet as the meeting happens). Residents can watch the meeting ‘live’ or access the recorded meeting in two ways. One way to access the meeting is to go directly to YouTube.com and type in ‘Town of Copper Canyon (Texas).’ The other way is to go to the Town’s website at www.coppercanyon-tx.org under the red ‘News’ tab, click on ‘Link to Access Live Meeting.’ Please note, if using a cell phone, after accessing the Town’s website, scroll down to ‘News’ and click on it, and then click on ‘Link to Access Live Meeting.’ This will take you to the Town’s YouTube page. If you have any issues or questions accessing the live stream meetings, contact Town Secretary Sheila Morales at 940-241-2677.

Reminder: Trash, bulk and recycle pickup is now offered every Tuesday. A complete list of acceptable items is posted on the town website.