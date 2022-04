The Lewisville ISD Council of PTAs held a candidate forum for LISD board candidates April 20 at the LISD Bolin Administrative Center.

Three seats on the LISD Board of Trustees are up for election this year.

Place 3: Samuel Griffith, Pam Johnson and Sheila Taylor

Place 4: Dr. Staci L. Barker and Katherine Sells (Incumbent)

Place 5: Chris Bowen and Jenny Proznik (Incumbent)

Early voting takes place April 25 through May 3, with Election Day on Saturday, May 7.