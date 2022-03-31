Newspaper hosting local candidate forums

Over the next few weeks, The Cross Timbers Gazette will hold in-person candidate forums for several local races.

At the forums, candidates in many of the local town council and school board elections will answer questions submitted by the public. The following forums, listed in chronological order, have been scheduled:

Copper Canyon Town Council — Sunday, April 3, 2 p.m. at Copper Canyon Town Hall

Argyle ISD — Wednesday, April 6, 6:30 p.m. at Argyle High School

Highland Village City Council — Thursday, April 7, 7 p.m. at Highland Village City Hall

Bartonville Town Council — Monday, April 11, 7 p.m. at Lantana Community Church

Double Oak Town Council — Tuesday, April 12, 6:30 p.m. at Double Oak Town Hall

Flower Mound Town Council — Thursday, April 14, 7 p.m. at Flower Mound Town Hall

Argyle Town Council — Tuesday, April 26, 7 p.m. at Argyle Town Hall

Election Day is May 7. Early voting begins April 25. See a list of local candidates here.

Local columnist Bob Weir will moderate the forums, as he has in recent years. The public is invited to attend the forums and to submit questions for the candidates in advance here. Questions should be worded in a general way so all candidates can respond.