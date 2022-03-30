Local group hosting conference to help women return to the workplace

The local Lean In network is hosting an event Thursday in Flower Mound to help women prepare for their return to the workplace.

While many people who lost employment at the beginning of the pandemic have since found new jobs, some people have stayed at home to take care of kids, family members, the house, errands and more. Lean In, an organization that helps women achieve their ambitions, wants to help many of those women prepare for their return to the workplace with a conference called ReTurnship 2022.

“I want our daughters and sons to see the power of women working,” said Manu Shahi, a leader in Lean In’s DFW mid-cities network.

The ReTurnship conference will cover topics including cleaning up your LinkedIn page, maintaining your digital presence, how to decide what opportunities to pursue, how to prepare for interviews and more. It is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at 4040 River Walk Drive. The cost is $40, which includes lunch, and the funds raised from the event will go to a Women of Flower Mound scholarship.

Click here for more information and to sign up.