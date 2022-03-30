Argyle ISD Board to consider opposing proposed warehouses

Following a town hall meeting with residents who oppose a proposed warehouse park development, the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees will consider a resolution of opposition to the proposed development.

Crow Holdings has submitted to the town of Flower Mound a site plan proposal for the Cross Timbers Business Park, a 10-building warehouse park in the northwest corner of FM 1171 and Hwy 377. The proposed buildings would total nearly 3.3 million square feet with one building as tall as 60 feet and others up to 45 feet, on land directly adjacent to the Canyon Falls subdivision and Argyle High School.

A large number of residents in the Canyon Falls/west Flower Mound area is vehemently opposed to the proposed development being so close to their homes and the school. More than 1,200 people have joined a Facebook group called NoMo FloMo WAREHOUSES. Hundreds of residents have emailed and called Flower Mound Town Council members and spoken during public comment sections of council meetings to express their opposition to the proposed development.

Many of those residents attended and spoke during the public comment section of Monday’s Flower Mound Planning & Zoning Commission meeting, and then more than 150 attended the Argyle ISD town hall meeting on Tuesday night. Parents, staff and community members raised concerns about the potential impact of the development, including safety for students and families, traffic, pollution and noise impact to the board and superintendent.

On Wednesday, Argyle ISD announced that the board will consider a resolution of opposition to the development during a special board meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. April 4. The resolution and boards decision will them be shared with the Flower Mound Town Council and Crow Holdings.

The next Flower Mound P&Z meeting regarding the Cross Timbers Business Park will be on April 11, according to an Argyle ISD news release.