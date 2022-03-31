Man dies in crash with tractor-trailer on I-35E

A 42-year-old man died early Thursday morning after crashing into a tractor-trailer on I-35E, according to the Denton Police Department.

Police were called to the crash site around 1:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate, near the North Texas Boulevard overpass, according to a Denton PD news release. Officers found a Ford pickup with significant damage that had struck the back of a tractor-trailer. The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead on the scene by Denton Fire Department paramedics.

The victim’s identity has not been released, as of early Thursday afternoon.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. Traffic investigators are still investigating the crash. Northbound I-35E remained closed until around 6:30 a.m.