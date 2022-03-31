Weir: Brian Taylor running for Flower Mound Town Council

There will be 2 Flower Mound Town Council seats on the May 7thballot, Place One and Place Three. The Place One candidates, Carol Kyer and Adam Schiestel, have been interviewed in the past week.

Place Three candidates are Robbie Cox and Brian Taylor. Brian came over for an interview to introduce himself to voters and talk about his reasons for running to the Council seat. He sent the following short bio:

“Brian, his wife, Christine and two children have lived in Flower Mound since May 2019. Brian has served on the Transportation Commission since 2020 and is the current Vice Chair. He completed the Flower Mound Citizen’s Academy in 2021. Prior to volunteering with the Town, he has donated his time to various other organizations. He is employed as the Vice President of an aircraft modification company.”