Thursday, March 31, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Weir: Brian Taylor running for Flower Mound Town Council

By Bob Weir
0
5
Brian Taylor and Bob Weir, photo and video by Netsky Rodriguez

There will be 2 Flower Mound Town Council seats on the May 7thballot, Place One and Place Three. The Place One candidates, Carol Kyer and Adam Schiestel, have been interviewed in the past week.

Place Three candidates are Robbie Cox and Brian Taylor. Brian came over for an interview to introduce himself to voters and talk about his reasons for running to the Council seat. He sent the following short bio:

“Brian, his wife, Christine and two children have lived in Flower Mound since May 2019.  Brian has served on the Transportation Commission since 2020 and is the current Vice Chair. He completed the Flower Mound Citizen’s Academy in 2021.  Prior to volunteering with the Town, he has donated his time to various other organizations. He is employed as the Vice President of an aircraft modification company.”

Previous articleMan dies in crash with tractor-trailer on I-35E
Bob Weir
Bob Weir is a former NYPD officer, long-time Flower Mound resident and former local newspaper editor.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.