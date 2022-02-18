Local election filing deadline passes — here’s who filed

The deadline to file to run for local office this spring passed at 5 p.m. Friday, giving residents a good idea of what their May ballots will look like.

The candidate lists are not official, as each year, there are often multiple withdrawals in local races throughout southern Denton County. If any town, city or school district ends up with no contested races, the entity will cancel the election.

The Cross Timbers Gazette will bring more information about the candidates and their platforms as Election Day approaches. Early voting will begin April 25, and Election Day will be on May 7.

Listed below are the local seats that will be on the ballot, along with the names of the candidates who filed for them, according to the entities’ websites. This story will be updated to reflect any last-minute additions or withdrawals. This list does not include bond elections and other propositions.

Argyle Town Council

Place 1: Gordon Baethge, Brian Darnell, Marilyn Lewis

Place 3: Sherri Myers (i)

Place 5: Rick Bradford (i), Ashlee Rivers

Bartonville Town Council

Mayor: Jaclyn Carrington, Bridget Melson

Place 2: Matt Chapman, Rachel Neese

Place 4: Keith Crandall

Copper Canyon Town Council

Place 1: Steve Hill (i)

Place 3: Rudy Castillo (i), Tim Larson

Place 5: Chase Lybbert, Catherine Vexler

Double Oak Town Council

Three at-large seats: Timothy Bologna, Billie Garrett (i), Jean Hillyer, Patrick Johnson, Connie Schoenrade

Flower Mound Town Council

Place 1: Adam Schiestel (i), Carol Kyer

Place 3: Robbie Cox, Brian Taylor

Highland Village City Council

Mayor: Barbara Fleming, Dan Jaworski

Place 2: Jon Kixmiller (i)

Place 4: Kevin Cox, Ray David, Shawn Nelson

Place 6: Robert Fiester (i)

(The unexpired Place 7 seat will also be on the ballot because incumbent Dan Jaworski is running for mayor, so the city called a special election to fill that seat. The filing deadline for Place 7 is March 7)

Northlake Town Council

Place 1: Rena Hardeman (i), Robert Keeker, Jeff Nichols

Place 2: Michael Ganz (i)

Place 3: Brian Montini (i)

Argyle ISD Board of Trustees

Place 6: Andrew Hering, Matthew Slaton (i)

Place 7: Natalie Long, Nicholas Reynolds, Joshua Westrom

Denton ISD Board of Trustees

Place 3: Amy Bundgus, Douglas Chadwick (i)

Place 4: Andrew English, Mia Price (i)

Place 5: Charles Stafford (i), Charlie Stinson

Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees

Place 3: Samual Griffith, Pam Johnson, Sheila Taylor

Place 4: Staci Barker, Katherine Sells (i), Carey Turner

Place 5: Chris Bowen, Jenny Proznik (i)

Northwest ISD Board of Trustees

Place 3: Stacey Bauer, Anne Davis Simpson (i)

Place 4: Judy Copp (i)