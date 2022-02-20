Lantana Update – February 2022

Monthly roundup of news from Lantana, TX as published in The Cross Timbers Gazette.

If you have been by the Lantana Community Event Center lately you have probably seen construction activity on the north side of the building. A new splash pad is being built for cool summer fun!

The splash pad was part of the original construction design for the Event Center, however the Lantana Community Association was not able to include it in the build budget. After learning of the removal of the splash pad from the project, Lantana Cares approached the Community Association about possibly being able to fund the construction of the splash pad. The offer was accepted and Lantana Cares was able secure a grant from the Lantana Educational/Charitable Foundation.

The splash pad will be 1,200 square feet surrounded by 125 linear feet of seating wall. It will have a variety of water play features for young Lantana residents to enjoy. The splash pad will have no standing water and will be a safe, exciting and economic water feature for the community. It will be a great alternative to the swimming pools for cooling off on a hot summer day.

Lantana Cares is a non-profit dedicated to resident-empowered beautification, education and recreation in the community. The splash pad will offer another recreation option for Lantana residents and provide a rich sensory experience for developing children. The splash pad will be ready for you and your family to enjoy this summer!

Golf Cart Laws Clarified

On April 5th, 2021, Ken Paxton, Attorney General of Texas, issued Opinion No. KP-0364 pertaining to the operation of golf carts on public streets within the state. The opinion specifically addresses the requirement of a golf cart operator to be a licensed driver.

Other state laws prohibit the operation of a golf cart on any public road with a speed limit of more than 35 MPH. This means no golf carts on Lantana Trail. Golf carts are only allowed on other public roads between sunrise and sunset and prohibited on public sidewalks.

The Denton County Sherriff’s Office is enforcing these provisions and issuing citations to unlicensed drivers and anyone else violating these laws. In addition, if an unlicensed driver is pulled over by a deputy, the vehicle may be impounded if a parent or guardian with a driver’s license is not available to drive the vehicle home. Call the Sherriff’s Office at 940-349-1600 with questions.

A copy of Opinion No. KP-0364 has been posted on lantanatx.org.

Casino for a Cause

The Lantana Ladies League and the Lantana Community Association proudly present Casino for a Cause. Come roll the dice at this premier annual event. It is sure to be an incredibly fun night out for members and guests, but most importantly— it’s an event designed to raise funds for a worthy local charity.

The festivities will include: Casino gaming: Blackjack, poker, roulette, slots & craps; Silent auction & casino raffle prizes; LIVE auction featuring a Kentucky Bourbon Trip for 4; Wine & Whiskey Pull; GOLDEN TICKET drawing; New Orleans-style heavy hors d’oeuvres; Open bar featuring 2 signature cocktails, wine & beer.

This year the money raised will be donated to Cloud 9 Charities. Cloud 9 helps provide temporary housing to families in our community who are in crisis and need safe shelter. The cost to shelter an at-risk mother and her children costs $340/week. While we would love to raise a year’s worth of shelter – the cost to house a family for a full 52 weeks/year is $17,680 – our goal is to raise $10,000 (30 weeks) for this incredible organization.

Tickets are $75 for members/$85 for guests and are available online through Monday, Feb. 21 at lantanaladiesleague.com or email [email protected]. No tickets will be sold at the door.

So mark your calendar and come join us on Friday, Feb. 25 from 7-11 p.m. at the Lantana Community Event Center, 1301 Haverford Lane.