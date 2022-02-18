Flower Mound Chamber honors award winners, lifetime members

Last week, the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards luncheon at the Denton Country Club, where it celebrated its 40th anniversary and recognized several local businesses and organizations.

Citizen of the Year – Gary Lewis with Bank of the West

Business of the Year – DATCU Credit Union

Small Business of the Year – The Woodhouse Day Spa

Volunteer of the Year – Nicole Smith Woodard with EXP Realty

Ambassador of the Year – Rose Palacios with KLM Roofing & General Contracting

Rookie of the Year – Sandra Sims with Christian Community Action

President’s Award – Bill Collins with Edward Jones

President’s Award – Marty Bryan with Marty B’s, Rustico & 1845

The Flower Mound Chamber also honored eight entities that have been members of the chamber for 40 years:

All N1 Food Store

Circle R Ranch

CoServ Electric

Cross Timbers Family YMCA

Ebby Halliday Realtors

Medical City Lewisville

ONCOR Electric

Town of Flower Mound

“As we celebrate our 40th year of the Chamber, one thing has remained constant,” the chamber said in a news release. “The common denominator throughout the last 40 years has been the determination and resolve of our members to work hard for the overall good of our community.”