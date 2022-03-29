Local Democrats Club hosting candidate forum

The Flower Mound Area Democrats Club will host a candidate forum this weekend with candidates for Flower Mound Town Council and Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees.

The forum is scheduled for 1:30 to 4:40 p.m. Saturday at the Flower Mound Public Library, 3030 Broadmoor Lane, with the first half being devoted to the LISD board candidates and the second half to the Flower Mound council candidates. The club has confirmed all the candidates running in the May 7 election, except Pam Johnson and Carol Kyer, who had prior commitments.

The Cross Timbers Gazette will also hold a Flower Mound Town Council candidate forum on April 14 at 7 p.m.