Lewisville ISD will host an in-person job fair this weekend to fill openings at the district.

The job fair will be for certified teachers, alternatively certified teachers with a statement of eligibility, and librarians, according to the LISD website. It’s scheduled for 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Hebron High School, 4207 Plano Parkway in Carrollton.

