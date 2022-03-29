Severe storms expected overnight

The National Weather Service is forecasting a line of severe storms to pass through Denton County and the surrounding area early Wednesday morning.

The storms will track rapidly east through the area, with damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph the primary hazard, according to the weather service. Rainfall amounts won’t be heavy due to the speed of the storms. The storms are expected to impact Denton County from 2-5 a.m. Wednesday.

Some hail will also be possible, so the city of Highland Village is opening up the Copperas Branch Park gates to allow residents to park for free under the cover of the I-35E bridge. The gates will open at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and remain open until 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. If you park your vehicle under the bridge, remember to remove your valuables and lock your vehicle. No vehicles over 9’6″ allowed.