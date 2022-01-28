Denton County reports 7 COVID-19 deaths, 12,800 new cases this week

Denton County Public Health reported seven more COVID-19 deaths and nearly 13,000 more cases this week, as the Omicron surge continues throughout the county.

Last week, the number of active cases rose by nearly 20,000, and this week it rose from 35,631 to 47,489, according to DCPH data. Each day sets a new record for concurrent active cases; the previous case count peak, during the Delta variant wave, was 16,346 active cases on Oct. 1, 2021.

DCPH also reported this week that seven more residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 777. The deaths included a man in his 50s from unincorporated southwest Denton County (which includes Lantana), a Flower Mound man in his 70s, a Hickory Creek man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s from The Colony, a woman over 80 from unincorporated southwest Denton County, a Hickory Creek man over 80 and a Lewisville man over 80.

“Please keep their families in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “With this recent surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we hope community members will get vaccinated, as vaccination remains the best way to reduce the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization and death. Please take the recommended precautions to keep you and your family safe.”

DCPH only rules a resident’s death as a COVID-19 death if it is determined that the person died as a direct result of COVID-19. Actual dates of death can be released several days to several months after the date of death, due to various reporting agencies and medical records review.

Staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 surge forced Lewisville ISD to shut down for three school days and for the Flower Mound tax office to close temporarily.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges community members to:

Get vaccinated and boosted when eligible

Wear well-fitting masks in public indoor settings

Test five days after exposure or if you have symptoms of COVID-19

Isolate, quarantine, and wear a mask when recommended

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing.