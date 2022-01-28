Meet the Primary Candidates: State House District 57

In March, local voters will go to the polls to select their party’s nominees for political office at the county, state and federal levels.

The Republican and Democratic primary elections are scheduled for March 1, 2022. Early voting will begin Feb. 14. To win their party’s nomination, a candidate must earn more than 50% of votes in the race; if a race with three or more candidates doesn’t end with one candidate receiving more than half of the votes, a primary runoff election will be held between the top two vote recipients on May 24. The winners in each party will be on the General Election ballot in November. Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.

Among other races on the ballot will be the State House District 57 seat, which now represents a portion of south-central Denton County after recent redistricting. Click here to see which U.S. Congress, State House, State Senate and Board of Education districts you’re in now.

Three Republicans filed to run for District 57: Matthew Haines, Richard Hayes and Matthew Poole. No Democrats filed, so the winner of the primary will win the November election.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested primary elections. Haines did not respond to the questionnaire, but Hayes and Poole did. Their submissions are listed alphabetically below.

Texas Senate District 12 (REPUBLICAN)

Richard Hayes

Age: 68

City/Town of Residence: Hickory Creek

Current Occupation: Lawyer

Education: Bachelors of Business Administration – Texas Christian University

Masters of Business Administration – Texas A&M University

Juris Doctor – St. Mary’s University School of Law

Public service: Board of Regents – Texas Woman’s University

Chairman – Denton Chamber of Commerce

Member – Charter Review Committee City of Denton

Member – Denton Historic Landmark Commission

Vice President – North Texas Mobility Corporation

Member – Denton County Elections Commission

Chairman – Denton County Republican Party

Member – Board of Directors of the Denton Public Educational Foundation

Member – Consumer Credit Council State Bar of Tx

Board of Directors – North Texas State Fair Association

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I believe in limited government, low taxes, less rules and regulation, individual liberty, and our Judeo-Christian values. Government is a fast growth industry. Taxes are up with property taxes being staggering. Governments are ginning out new laws, rules and regulations at a breath-taking rate. Faith and values are under assault. I am the best choice because I have an advanced understanding of the governmental process, having, as a lawyer, continuously represented individuals and companies interfacing with government. Importantly, I am a Professional Registered Parliamentarian (only 300 in the United States), whose parliamentary niche is political parliamentary procedure. The State House and Senate have rules that prevent the passage of common-sense legislation. I have the parliamentary know how to change or eliminate those rule

Endorsements: Denton County Sheriff, Tracy Murphree

Denton County Judge Andy Eads

Denton County Commissioners Dianne Edmondson, Bobby Mitchell, Ron Marchant and Ryan Williams

U.S. Congressmen Pat Fallon and Michael Burgess

State Representatives Tan Parker, Lynn Stucky, Jerrod Patterson, Mayes Middleton

State Senator Drew Springer

Mayor City of Denton – Gerard Hudspeth

Mayor Town of Hickory Creek – Lynn Clark

Town of Lake Dallas – Andi Nolan

Mayor Town of Oak Point – Dena Meek

Mayor Town of Crossroads – Lynn Tompkins

Mayor City of Highland Village – Charlotte Wilcox

Mayor City of Flower Mound – Derek France

Mayor Town of Northlake – David Rettig

City of Lake Dallas – Andi Nolan

Mayor Town of Argyle – Bryan Livingston

Texans For Lawsuit Reform

Texas Association of Realtors

Gun Owners of America

American Council of Engineering Companies

Website: hayesforhouse57.com

Facebook page: Richard Hayes for Texas House

Matthew Poole

Age: 50

City/Town of Residence: Ponder

Current Occupation: Facilities Mechanic

Education: Denton High School Class of 1989

NJATC Electrical Apprenticeship

Public service: 2019-Present: Mayor, Town of Ponder

2016-2019: Town Council-Place 5, Town of Ponder

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? Our government’s primary role is the protection of life and liberty. To remove roadblocks, reduce regulation and interference so Texans are empowered and free to pursue happiness. Yet, Austin has become too bloated with bureaucracy, too beholden to special interests, and no longer prioritizes the rights of the individual. Our governor, goes unchallenged as he rules by fiat and uses his skill as a lawyer to bend the law in his favor to deprive us of our basic rights as he shut down businesses, schools, and Churches — “for our benefit and protection.”

If you are truly serious about sending a message to Austin, then I am the only choice in this race. I have the principles and fortitude to withstand the pressures from the establishment and lobbyist groups, and I am the only candidate in the Texas HD 57 race with proven leadership abilities and accomplishments in elected office.

Endorsements: NRA AQ Rating

Website: poolefortexas.com

Facebook Page: Matthew Poole for Texas House of Representatives District 57