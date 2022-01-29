Weir: Denton County Elections Administrator explains mail-in voting

A few days ago, Denton County Commissioner Dianne Edmondson published a column regarding voting in the upcoming primary election. In addition to lots of info on when and where to vote, the commissioner also included info on mail-in voting.

However, it seems there’s an incorrect absentee ballot request form being sent to people throughout the county.

In order to ensure that the right ballots are distributed, the commissioner asked if I would invite Denton County Elections Administrator Frank Phillips to sit for an interview to inform voters on who is eligible for mail-in ballots, how to obtain the correct ballot, and any further information needed.

In the video below, Mr. Phillips explains in detail all the requirements for absentee voting.

For more info on voting in the election click on: www.votedenton.gov