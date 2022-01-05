Community invited to LISD superintendent’s retirement reception

The Lewisville ISD community is invited to an event this month to celebrate Dr. Kevin Rogers’ 36 years with the district ahead of his retirement.

Rogers, 62, has been part of LISD for 36 years – his entire career in public education. He spent five years working for the Texas Department of Mental Health before joining LISD in 1986 as a teacher and coach. He served as an assistant principal, principal and district administrator before being named superintendent in May 2015. He announced in November that he is retiring, effective, Jan. 31.

The retirement celebration is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Jan. 20 at Bolin Professional Learning Center, 1565 West Main St. in Lewisville. The event is open to LISD staff and the community. Event goers should use Entry E.

