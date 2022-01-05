Flower Mound psychologist running for State House seat

A Flower Mound woman is the lone Democrat running for the Texas House District 63 seat in this year’s election.

Denise Wooten, a psychologist, wants to serve as the District 63 representative “because she wants Texas to provide better access to needed human services, educational preparation for diverse students and training for employment opportunities,” according to a news release from her campaign.

“If Texas provided better access to affordable healthcare and childcare and more educational and employment opportunities, it would significantly improve the quality of life for many and thereby, increase productive contributions to the community by these individuals,” Wooten said. “Texas ranks 45th out of 50 states in per capita expenditures on health, education, welfare and civic infrastructure, per census data. That means we are way behind other states in quality of life, yet Texas is the second highest in GDP. With this enormous wealth, Texas’ meager spending on our most vulnerable populations is wrong. Anybody can hit a rough spot. Why is there so little state assistance to families and children, disabled individuals, the elderly and those living in poverty?”

Wooten noted that the Texas Legislature failed to expand Medicaid, which would have strengthened rural healthcare providers and improved the economy for all Texans. She also believes that the Texas government underfunds Child Protective Services; Texas Health and Human Services; Texas Education Agency allotments for special education, vocational preparation and remedial education programs and the Texas Workforce Commission.

“Texas needs a representative who is dedicated to caring for the needs of all Texans,” Wooten said. “When we help others, life improves for everyone. With your help, I intend to be that representative in House District 63.”

Wooten has a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from William Jewell College and a Doctor of Psychology from Baylor University. She has lived in Denton County for 28 years, raising her children and serving local residents in her clinical and developmental psychology practice. She has been a practicing psychologist for over 30 years, while her husband is self-employed as a certified public accountant in Flower Mound. Click here for more information about her campaign.

The House District 63 map was recently redrawn and now includes portions of Flower Mound, Lewisville, Carrollton and Roanoke. The seat is currently held by Tan Parker, who is running for the State Senate District 12 seat. Four candidates — Ben Bumgarner, Jake Collier, Nick Sanders and Jeff Younger — are vying for the Republican nomination in the District 63 race.

Primary voting will be held on March 1 and the general election on Nov. 8.