Hillwood to hold community meeting about Harvest Town Center

Hillwood Development Company will hold a community meeting this month to provide information to residents about the proposed Harvest Town Center.

Argyle town staff has begun reviewing the proposed plan for the Harvest Town Center, located in the northwest corner of FM 407 and I-35W, according to the town of Argyle. The property is located in the town’s ETJ, so the town’s only involvement will be in the subdivision review process.

The proposed Harvest Town Center will have a grocery store urban living units and commercial property. More details will be made available at the community meeting, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Argyle Town Hall, 308 Denton St. East. Argyle town staff will facilitate the meeting, while Hillwood representatives will answer questions from the public. The Harvest Town Center will then be on the Feb. 2 meeting agenda for the Argyle Planning & Zoning Commission.